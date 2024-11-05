Crash results in traffic signal, power outages on Versailles Road

Update Nov. 5 at 6:00 p.m.

According to lexwrecks police are working to deploy auxiliary power to the affected areas.

Original:

A crash has resulted in traffic signal and power outages on Versailles Road, according to lexwrecks on X.

Lexwrecks reports that the impacted areas are Versailles Road at Village Drive, Alexandria Drive and Parkers Mill Road.

Drivers are urged to use caution while in the area and to treat intersections without working signals as four-way stops.

According to the LG&E and KU outage map, there are 1,455 estimated without power with an estimated time of restoration for 9:30 p.m.

The map also adds the following comment, "This estimated time of restoration is based upon the time it usually takes to restore service for the type of outage reported. We will continue to update the estimate as more information becomes available. Please check back for updates."