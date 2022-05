LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner is on the scene of an early morning crash on the interstate in Lexington.

The crash happened just after 3:00 a.m. Monday on the northbound side of I-75 at the 110-mile marker, near the Winchester Road exit.

Police say there was one person inside the vehicle at the time, and that person has died. A dog was also inside the vehicle. It was taken to an emergency veterinarian.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.