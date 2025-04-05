Crews drive boat through deep water to make rescue on Gilbert's Creek

(LEX 18) — According to the Anderson County Fire Protection District, crews responded to a call requesting assistance for people on Gilbert's Creek Road due to water levels making the road impassible.

A post from the district says that crews took a boat to the front porch of the people requesting help where the water was 44 feet deep. It was also reported that in other parts of the road, the water was 30 feet deep, and the water level rose by three feet during the operation.

The district thanks the Versailles Fire Department for sending three swift water technicians and a boat to help with the rescue. They also thanked Anderson County Schools for donating a school bus that allowed crews to have a dry place to change into their wift water gear. Additionally, they thanked the Anderson County Department of Public Safety for their assistance.

Anderson County Fire Protection District