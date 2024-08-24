Crews extinguish fire at Lexington automotive business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews extinguished a fire that broke out Friday evening at a Lexington automotive business.

The fire occurred at Complete Automotive Repair on Palumbo Drive.

An official with the department says that while vehicles and some contents were damaged, the structure is "sound" and no injuries were reported.

The department says that crews were dispatched at 8:09 p.m. for a reported structure fire. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Officials described the building as being a 40'x185' concrete block automotive shop with a metal roof.

Investigators are working to determine the origin and the cause of the fire.