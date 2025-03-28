Crews extinguish fire at Public Energy Authority of Kentucky in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters responded to and extinguished a fire at the Public Energy Authority of Kentucky building in Carrollton on Friday, according to a release from the Carrollton Police Department.

The release says that the Carrollton Police Department and the Carrollton Fire Departments were dispatched to the 200 block of Sixth Street for a structure fire at around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, units reported seeing the building "engulfed with smoke."

Carrollton KY PD

It was confirmed that no one was inside the building at the time, and the Carrollton Fire Department put out the fire with the assistance of Carrollton Utilities and Carrollton Public Works.