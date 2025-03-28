Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Crews extinguish fire at Public Energy Authority of Kentucky in Carrollton

stock policecrash images for web (3).jpg
Carrollton KY PD
stock policecrash images for web (3).jpg
Posted

CARROLLTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters responded to and extinguished a fire at the Public Energy Authority of Kentucky building in Carrollton on Friday, according to a release from the Carrollton Police Department.

The release says that the Carrollton Police Department and the Carrollton Fire Departments were dispatched to the 200 block of Sixth Street for a structure fire at around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, units reported seeing the building "engulfed with smoke."

stock policecrash images for web (2).jpg

It was confirmed that no one was inside the building at the time, and the Carrollton Fire Department put out the fire with the assistance of Carrollton Utilities and Carrollton Public Works.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18