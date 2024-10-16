Crews extinguish house fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters responded to and extinguished a fire at a house in Lexington on Tuesday evening, according to officials with the Lexington Fire Department.

The department says crews were dispatched to the fire at 7:27 p.m. and began working to put it out. Officials say the bulk of the fire was in and around the fireplace, with an extension to the attic.

The department says the fire was extinguished, and three occupants, along with cats, made it out.

According to the district chief, the family will be displaced for the night, and investigators are working to find the origin and cause of the fire.