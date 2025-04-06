Crews from North Carolina aiding rescue efforts amid flooding in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Emergency responders from North Carolina have traveled to help in Kentucky amid ongoing flooding, according to North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM).

According to a post from NC Emergency Management, a 22-person team comprised of NC Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 8 from Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill fire departments, as well as two agency reps from NCEM, are working in Frankfort to help with rescue efforts.

NC Emergency Management

The post says that on Sunday morning, the team helped evacuate residents from apartments that were experiencing flooding.