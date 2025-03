GREEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Taylor County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Dooley, 14 crews are on the scene of a "major wild/woodland fire" in northern Green County.

Dooley said in a post to Facebook that Green County EM Director Bill Hargan reports that Highway 566 is closed to traffic until further notice.

The overall fire, Dooley said, is contained. Crews are currently working to extinguish hotspots.

The fire comes as Green County is currently in a burn restriction.