Crews in Powell County working around the clock to get power restored

POWELL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews in Powell County have been working around the clock clearing roads, trees, and downed power lines.

Judge Executive Eddie Barnes says since Sunday, crews cleared 40 to 50 trees.

"Our road crew is second to none," says Barnes. "They are top notch. Do a good job. They are dedicated. Once the ice started coming last night, we started having the trees fall and of course where they fall, right on the power lines so it makes it rough."

Crews responded to Star Gap Road after a tree landed on the road and power lines.

Branches still remained tangled in the lines.

"Best I can say on that is the people without electricity, be patient. They are doing the best they can and they will get it back on. It's just a matter of time," says Barnes.

As of Sunday night, 37% of the county was without power.

At last check, that number had dropped to 24%, meaning 1,700 people were still without power Monday afternoon.

"We try warn them," explains Barnes. "We give them a heads up to be prepared. You know make sure you have alternate heating, shelter, and you know the basic necessities like extra food. This week all the snow that is out there now is going to stay the rest of the week because the temperatures are not going to get above 32 degrees."

Powell County is using its emergency operations center as a warming shelter. If you know someone without electricity and in need of a place to get warm or grab a bite to eat, give Powell County dispatch a call or just stop in.