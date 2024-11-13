Madison County Sheriff’s Office vehicle involved in accident off Exit 87 in Richmond, official confirms

Update Nov. 12 at 10:28 p.m.

A Madison County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was confirmed to have been in an accident on Tuesday night near Exit 87 in Richmond, according to an official with the City of Richmond.

The official told LEX 18 that the incident was reported at approximately 8: 46 p.m. and injuries are unknown at this time.

The road is expected to be closed until after midnight, the official stated.

Original Story:

LEX 18 has a crew at the scene of a crash at Exit 87 off Interstate 75 near Richmond.

Our photojournalist at the scene captured this picture of a Madison County Sheriff’s Office patrol car with damage to the front end.

Our crew says that the incident has impacted traffic in the area.

LEX 18 will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.