Crews respond to duplex fire in Lexington on Tuesday night

UPDATE: Dec. 10 at 11:09 p.m.

A duplex in Lexington was damaged by a fire on Tuesday night, according to Battalion Chief Keven Austin with the Lexington Fire Department.

Austin says that fire crews were dispatched for a structure fire at 10:22 p.m. and that the left side of the duplex had “heavy fire” coming from it. The fire made its way into the attic but both apartments were vacant.

The left side of the duplex is a loss but the right side only sustained damage from smoke, according to the fire department.

At this time, it is reported that the majority of the fire has been knocked down, and crews are working to put out hot spots.

There is no word on what caused the fire, but both sides of the duplex were under renovation.

Original:

Crews from the Lexington Fire Department responded to a house fire on Norway Street on Tuesday night.

LEX 18 has a crew at the scene that reported seeing smoke in the area and fire crews working.

