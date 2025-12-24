Crews respond to multi-vehicle collision on Mountain Parkway at mile marker 20

CLAY CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, crews responded to an injury collision on Mountain Parkway at around mile marker 20, according to an official.

As of 2:45 p.m., the westbound lanes have been reopened and personnel are currently on scene cleaning up the area.

Authorities asked that drivers slow down, use caution, and watch for emergency personnel. Consider an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.