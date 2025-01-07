Crews up early working on sidewalk cleanup in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — There was a lot of activity this morning in the downtown business district.

Crews from the office of emergency management were busy removing snow and clearing space for businesses to operate. Broadway and West Main were just a few areas of focus for about 20 workers.

"Public works was out here at eight o'clock," Ray Kinney, Frankfort and Franklin County Emergency Operations Director, said.

As for people in the community?

"Awesome response in the community. City, county folks have been great," Kinney noted.

For staff at Public Works, Division of Waste Management, and the Franklin County Road Department, it's all hands on deck.

"Pretty much everyone comes in and we work overtime. The last three days, most of the guys have worked 12 hour days. We rotate in and out. We got a good start this morning with extra clearing on the roads. Roads had one lane...now they're opening up," Kinney said.

Closed Monday, The Brown Barrel was a business that reopened Tuesday, trying to get back to a sense of normalcy.

"It was definitely hard for me to get out of my driveway this morning. We all had to kinda carpool and even our whole parking lot is blocked, so we all had to park over there and walk across," one Brown Barrel employee, Maddie Quire, said.

Walking down Ann Street and Broadway, Kinney shares this advice.

"We ask people to stay in and stay safe."

Kinney is very pleased with the way the Franklin County Community responded ahead of this winter weather. He says people stocked up Friday and Saturday knowing this was coming, and as a result, his office has received very few calls for extra assistance.