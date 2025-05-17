Crooked Creek neighborhood in London devastated by storm, residents begin recovery

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents in the Crooked Creek neighborhood east of London are sifting through debris and searching for belongings after a powerful storm leveled several homes.

Neighbors remain in shock after the terrifying storm swept through during the night. The devastation is widespread, with some homes completely destroyed while others were spared.

"I was just overwhelmed by seeing the devastation and just so thankful for how fortunate we were, but we know that so many people are impacted and hurt, and so I just checked on my neighbors, knocked on doors, and started asking them if they needed help," said Danielle Smoot.

Smoot, who works in Congressman Hal Rogers' office and lives in the neighborhood, initially feared her home had been hit. While her house survived the storm, she discovered piles of debris in her yard from less fortunate neighbors.

In response to the destruction, Smoot has volunteered to help her community, recognizing that recovery efforts will take considerable time.

Throughout the neighborhood, residents could be seen assessing damage, searching for personal belongings, and trying to process the aftermath of the disaster.