Crystal Rogers Act takes effect in Kentucky Wednesday, extending grand jury testimony protections

(LEX NEWS) — A new Kentucky law inspired by a missing Bardstown mother takes effect Wednesday.

Governor Andy Beshear signed the Crystal Rogers Act into law in April. Representative Candy Massaroni filed the bill after an FBI investigation revealed family members of Rogers' ex-boyfriend, Brooks Houck, recorded grand jury testimony.

Those family members avoided charges because the one-year statute of limitations ran out.

The new law increases that time limit to 10 years. Illegally recording grand jury testimony is now a misdemeanor, and sharing that testimony is now a felony.

Rogers went missing in 2015 and is presumed dead.