Crystal's legacy: How one woman's fight against breast cancer became a mission to help others

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Crystal Jones Woodard was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2018. Even as she fought for her own life, her focus remained on helping others.

"When she was undergoing her treatment, her concern was for other people," Angela Dragoo, her best friend, said.

Crystal started a race at Kentucky State University in 2019, raising money for scholarships and helping cancer patients get to and from treatment.

She passed away in 2022. After her death, her family and friends organized Crystal Blossom Inc. to continue the work she started.

Her sister, Cleo Jones Whitley, said the impact of Crystal's efforts has been significant.

"For those of you who've gone through breast cancer treatment, after treatment, you're very tired, you're very wore out, you just want to go home and get in your bed, but these patients had to get back on the city bus to get home," Whitley said.

Dragoo said Crystal recognized that need firsthand.

"Crystal identified that need. She got involved with Brown Cancer Center while she was alive and going through treatment and then started this race to raise awareness and fund that program," Dragoo said.

To date, Crystal Blossom Inc. has donated approximately 300 gas cards and Uber rides to and from treatment at the Brown Cancer Center.

The annual race consists of 8 laps around a track, 3,200 meters, just under 2 miles.

"Crystal was so kindhearted and just looking out for other people at all times," Dragoo said.

Whitley said she hopes the community will honor Crystal's memory by getting involved this October.

"I'd like to ask the community to just get involved the month of October. If not with our race, there will be other races going on in the area, so just get involved, support someone, in memory of someone, just get yourself involved," Whitley said.

The Crystal Blosson 3K is October 9th at 7:00 a.m. at Kentucky State University. Organizers also have virtual and satellite options for people who can't make it to Frankfort.

For more information, you can visit Empower Lives with Crystal Blossom: Join Us Today!