CSX Santa Train makes 83rd run, visiting Kentucky along its 110-mile route

ELKORN CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The CSX Santa Train made its 83rd run on Saturday, traveling through Kentucky, a portion of Virginia and Tennessee on its 110-mile route and "delivering gifts and festive cheer to communities," a press release said.

According to the release, over 15,000 toys, 6,000 train safety books and over 5,000 filed backpacks were distributed. The train also visited communities impacted by catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Helene in July.

“The CSX Santa Train embodies the best of what the holiday season represents – community, generosity and connection,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of stakeholder engagement and sustainability at CSX in the release. “Every year, we cherish being part of something that continues to bring joy and hope to families in this region, especially after the challenges that many of them have faced this year.”

