Cumberland man charged with murder after fatal shooting Saturday morning

A Cumberland man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in what Kentucky State Police are investigating as a homicide.

Brian Johnson was found shot in the face at his Coldiron Branch Road residence around 4:10 a.m., according to Kentucky State Police Post 10. Johnson was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A detective identified the shooter as 45-year-old James Sizemore from Cumberland. Sizemore was arrested shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 119 and taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

Sizemore has been charged with murder. Police have not released what led to the shooting.

The Cumberland Police Department, Evarts Police Department, Harlan County Sheriff's Department, and AMR Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.