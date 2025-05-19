Curfew issued in London, areas of Laurel County until next week

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials in Laurel County have issued a nightly curfew for the City of London and other areas of Laurel County.

According to a release, London, the London-Corbin Airport, Sunshine Hills, Wyan Pine, Sublimity, Crooked Creek, Cold Hill and North Farristion are under an overnight curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. The curfew begins on Tuesday, May 20 and is slated to last until Tuesday, May 27.

Individuals who live in any of these areas, emergency medical personnel, media members, and those working on recovery do not fall under this order.

Any other individuals entering the area face a misdemeanor charge.

