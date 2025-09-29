Cut Corner Records reopens beloved Lexington music store space after CD Central closes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A beloved Lexington music destination has found new life under familiar ownership after more than three decades of serving local music lovers.

CD Central, which operated for over 30 years under longtime owner Steve Baron, closed earlier this month when Baron retired. But the space quickly reopened under new management as Cut Corner Records, a name that will resonate with longtime Lexington music fans.

Bob Lewis, one of three co-owners of the newly reopened store, has personal ties to the location that stretch back decades.

"I used to drive up when I was in high school, used to drive up from Frankfort, on Sundays and go to South Hill station, which is where CD Central was and get red beans and rice from Yatz and then buy a used CD, which is about all I could afford," Lewis said.

The transition happened remarkably quickly. CD Central closed September 7, the keys were handed over on September 10 and Cut Corner Records opened just three days later on September 13.

"We found out Steve was going to retire and sell the store so my partners and I, we were actually at a pool party, and I made an off-hand comment that we should buy the store thinking that would never happen," Lewis said.

The new owners have preserved both the history and the staff of the beloved music store. The original Cut Corner Records sign from the 1970s still hangs in the space, while the retired CD Central sign has been moved to the back of the store as a tribute to its 30-year legacy.

"I'm getting to meet all the regulars. We're seeing a lot of those people. We kept all the staff, which is great. They've been so much help. I can't even express it," Lewis said.

Located on South Limestone right on the University of Kentucky's campus, Cut Corner Records benefits from diverse foot traffic that includes students, families and record collectors of all ages.

"We get a lot of foot traffic that I'm not sure you would get anywhere else. And it's nice because it's a mix. We see students. We see people and their families. We see older record collectors. Younger record collectors. People who are just learning," Lewis said.

The reopening ensures that a Lexington music tradition continues to serve the community's diverse musical tastes and collectors.