Cyclist airlifted with life-threatening injuries after collision with truck in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Florence cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday evening after a collision with a truck towing a boat on Limaburg Road in Boone County, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at around 5:48 p.m. on Aug. 9 in the 5400 block of Limaburg Road near Burlington. Investigators said a 2026 GMC Sierra was traveling southbound when the driver "misjudged the clearance" needed to pass a cyclist, a release from the sheriff's office read.

Both were reportedly traveling southbound in the same lane when the collision occurred.

Authorities said the cyclist was airlifted to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The Boone County Sheriff's Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision. The roadway remained closed during the investigation and reopened at around 8:07 p.m.