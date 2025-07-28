Cyclists riding cross-country for disability awareness make a stop in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A group of 31 men are pedaling across America with a powerful message: inclusivity.

The group, Journey of Hope Cyclists, made a stop in Lexington on Monday at Latitude Art, a local studio supporting artists of all abilities.

The group is traveling more than 4,000 miles from Seattle to Washington D.C., and along the way, they are raising money and awareness for people with disabilities.

The riders aren't just cycling, but connecting with communities through special "friendship visits."

"For our friendship visits, it's a ton of fun," said cyclist Trevor Young. "You're getting to peak into someone else's life that you would never come across unless you're doing this."

The annual ride is organized by the Ability Experience, which promotes disability awareness nationwide. More than $450,000 will be raised by cyclists for people with disabilities, in partnership with corporate sponsorships.