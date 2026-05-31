Cynthiana Splash Pad at Flat Run to offer sensory-friendly hours this June

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — As pools and water parks open for the summer, the Cynthiana Splash Pad at Flat Run in Harrison County is working to make its space more welcoming for everyone.

Starting Wednesday, June 3, the splash pad will offer sensory hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, weather permitting. The early hours will provide a quieter space before regular operations begin.

Tourism Director Sam Lunger said inclusion is important for the entire community, as program organizers want every child and adult to enjoy the fun this summer.

"As you can hear it is loud and exciting, but we're hoping with those hours it'll just be calmer and a little less overstimulating, and something that will give people who need a little bit more calm and that space that they need," Lunger said in front of the splash pad.

Find more information about hours and events at the splash pad's Facebook page: Cynthiana Splash Pad at Flat Run on Facebook