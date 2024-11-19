Cynthiana Water Plant warns residents to test water lines for lead

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Harrison County city is warning its residents about the possibility of lead in their water and LEX 18 was in Cynthiana to learn more about the levels and what the city is doing to reduce them.

Before you go to take a sip of water or boil it for cooking, the Cynthiana Water Treatment plant is encouraging community members to test it first.

Todd Blanton, the plants supervisor, said 780 letters were sent out to residents who have lead service lines or galvanized lines that are downstream of lead. Homes with unknown service lines were also sent notices.

"This is a lead service line and unfortunately, we used lead in Cynthiana. It's a very durable line and this line is 80-90 years old," said Blanton. "We all have the same goal. We don't want them drinking poor quality water and lead in water is very, very poor quality water."

Blanton said lead levels at 0.01 parts per billion are toxic. The city sits at 0.004 parts per billion and has never tested positive for lead. However, old lead lines still need to be replaced no matter the numbers.

"The plumbing restrictions doesn't allow us to go on private property and hook up their service line. It takes a certified plumber or the home owner to do that so we're not allowed to get on the customer side," explained Blanton.

The city is looking at several ways to upgrade the water lines such as Brita filters.

"We're upgrading this year with a UV treatment. The next upgrade will be an activated carbon treatment for the upcoming contaminants. It's very very upgrade-able," Blanton added.

Some ways you can reduce lead exposure is by:



Drinking or cooking from tap that hasn't been turned on for six hours. Let the water flow for five minutes before use. Do not use hot tap water. Lead dissolves quicker in that. Boiling water does not reduce lead levels, it actually might increase them

If you'd like to get your water line replaced, you have to get tested. Blanton said it takes a week to test your water right from your own faucet. Contact the Cynthiana Water Plant to receive your free test.