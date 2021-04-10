Daffodils planted at Lexington park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, a new Daffodil Drift was added to Charles Young Park in Lexington.

They were planted to recognize a community member for their beautification and historic preservation work in the Bluegrass.

The group "America in Bloom" started the Lexington chapter back in 2013.

Each year, someone is recognized for their dedication to the community and is honored as a Community Champion.

On this occasion, the late council member Jake Gibbs was recognized.

"And my husband, Jake Gibbs, would be surprised and humbled. And for a guy with a big beard and who rode his motorcycle for most of his life he loved flowers. He loved lilacs and forget-me-nots," said Anita Courtney.

Anita says Gibbs loved telling people about Charles Young, adding that it's perfect his Daffodils were planted at the park.