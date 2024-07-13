Damien Harris teaches youth on and off the field through his foundation 'Heart of Harris'

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday morning, Former Madison Southern football star Damien Harris launched the first-ever event for his foundation, "Heart of Harris."

A free football camp that helps teach the basics of football and life in Damien's hometown, Richmond, Kentucky.

It was a fun day for the kids, but Harris had a blast working in the camp.

The former local football star, Harris, played at Alabama and then the National Football League towards the end of his pro career. Harris started to see things differently. "As I have gotten older, and I reached the end of my career, I started to see the importance of giving back and how important youth is, teaching them on and off the field," Harris said.

That led to the creation of the "Heart of Harris" foundation, where Harris can use his football skills and knowledge to impact kids' lives on and off the football field.

"I want you to bring you kids out here, so we help them be better football players, better young men and women, and better people in the community and that's all it is," said Harris. "You come to me for that. I can help give you that. I just want you to be the best person you can be."

The free camp speaks volumes about Damien. Parents say it shows the kind of person he really is, and this is no surprise for Justin Dickens, who personally knows Harris, as they were simultaneously involved with the Alabama football program.

"That speaks to who Damien is," said Dickens. "He is a great young man. It shows out here. He always been about others, been about kids, and been never about him."

With "Heart of Harris" just starting, Harris's goal is to teach football, impact people's lives, and bless others. "What's the biggest thing I took from Nick Saban. He used to always preach stop looking for a blessing and be a blessing," said Harris. "I am blessed and so now I want to be a blessing to others."

There will be many "Heart of Harris" events in the future.

