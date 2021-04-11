DanceBlue raises more than $1 million going virtual

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday night, the University of Kentucky wrapped up the 16th year of DanceBlue.

The dance marathon was mostly virtual this year due to the pandemic.

Despite the obstacles, DanceBlue raised $1,011,115.49, which will support children and families battling pediatric cancer at Kentucky Children's Hospital.

"In this year of so many shutdowns, DanceBlue didn't stop. That's because cancer didn't stop. The 2021 marathon is a direct testament as to what can happen when a group of dedicated individuals band together for a common goal. In this case, that goal was 'For The Kids.' I am so proud that even a pandemic did not stop these students from working so hard all year for this goal. It's truly amazing," said Meagan Wilkins, DanceBlue marketing chair.