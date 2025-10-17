Dangerous drug adulterants found in Fayette County syringes, harm reduction group warns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A harm reduction organization in Lexington has identified several dangerous substances in drug samples from Fayette County that pose serious health risks to users.

Voices of Hope, working with the University of Kentucky Harm Reduction Hub, analyzed the first large batch of syringes from the county and found carfentanil, xylazine, medetomidine, and BTMPS — adulterants linked to overdoses, severe wounds and other medical complications.

The findings highlight the unpredictable and evolving nature of the local drug supply and underscore the importance of drug checking and recovery support services.

Extremely potent substances detected

The analysis revealed carfentanil, an extremely potent fentanyl analog that may not always be detected by standard fentanyl test strips. This significantly increases overdose risk for users who may not realize they are consuming the substance.

Xylazine, a veterinary sedative, was also found in samples. The drug is associated with severe skin wounds and tissue damage that can be difficult to treat.

Medetomidine, a veterinary tranquilizer similar to xylazine, was detected as well. The substance is linked to rapid-onset withdrawal symptoms that require medical care.

BTMPS, a plasticizer used in manufacturing plastics, was also present in samples. Animal studies have associated the substance with heart and lung damage and sudden death.

While BTMPS, medetomidine and xylazine are not opioids, they are often mixed with fentanyl. Carfentanil is an opioid.

Safety recommendations

Health officials emphasize the importance of carrying naloxone and administering it during suspected overdoses. People should also provide rescue breathing if someone is not breathing normally.

Individuals should seek medical care if they experience rapid heartbeat, mood swings or skin wounds that worsen after drug use.

Since this represents the first large batch of syringes analyzed from Fayette County, trends over time cannot yet be determined. However, the presence of these substances highlights significant health risks in the local drug supply.

Resources available

Voices of Hope offers naloxone, wound care kits, coaching and connections to community resources. The organization can be reached at 859-303-7671 or info@voicesofhopelex.org. Their Recovery Community Center is located at 644 N. Broadway, and more information is available at www.voicesofhopelex.org.