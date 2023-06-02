Daniel Cameron makes first general election campaign stop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Daniel Cameron made his first general election campaign stop in Richmond on Friday. That's where he told supporters that "in November, Kentucky is going to have another governor."

"And it's going to be me," said Cameron.

Cameron's first campaign stop was a quieter affair than Beshear's re-election launch two weeks ago. But Cameron was quick to tell voters that Beshear, who polls have shown is America's most popular Democratic governor, can be beat.

"There will be naysayers out there that tell you the governor is too popular and all those things," said Cameron. "But those things could not be further from the truth."

Cameron criticized Beshear for his decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic, for low workforce participation, and for a rise in crime.

"You know that crime has increased exponentially under his watch and Andy Beshear has done absolutely nothing about it," Cameron told the crowd.

However, as attorney general, Cameron is Kentucky's top law enforcement official. So, reporters asked him if he bears some of the responsibility of Kentucky's rise in crime. But Cameron quickly said he does not.

"Andy Beshear bears all of the responsibility of the rise in crime," said Cameron. "And in fact, he added to the rise in crime when he paroled folks in 2020 - and a third of those folks have committed felonies since then."

Cameron says as governor, he would do things differently to get crime down. The first thing he would do is place a Kentucky State Police post in Louisville.

So, Cameron is working hard to convince voters that he is better suited for the governor's office. But to win, he needs strong support and he made it clear that Madison county is needed for him to win.

"In '19, we didn't win Madison County," said Cameron. "But in 2023, we have to."