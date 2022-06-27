Watch Now
Daniel Cameron responds to abortion ban lawsuit

(LEX 18) — Shortly after Kentucky providers filed a lawsuit challenging abortion bans in the state, Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement defending Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act.

"To be clear, there is no right to abortion contained in the Commonwealth's Constitution - and we will stand up against any baseless claim to the contrary."

Cameron continued to say that he will stand up and advocate for laws that protect pregnant women and unborn babies.

"The U.S. Supreme court's decision in Dobbs definitely stated that each state is the authority on protecting unborn life, and our General Assembly's passage of the Human Life Protection Act made it clear that most abortions are now illegal."

