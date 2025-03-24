Danville community honors fallen soldier

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — People lined the roadways of Danville Monday afternoon to show their support and respect as the body of fallen U.S. Army soldier Chaz McGowan made his way home.

McGowan, a native of Casey County, was stationed on active duty in Germany where he died earlier this month.

The processional back to Casey County was led by Kentucky State Police. Prior the the procession, the McGowan family and Fort Knox Honors Team was present on the tarmac of the Louisville International Airport.

Funeral arraignments are being handled by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home in Liberty, and will be announced tomorrow.