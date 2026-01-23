Danville man offers free help to neighbors during winter storm

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX18) — Jacob Hendricks wasn't looking for recognition when he posted on Facebook offering to help his Boyle County neighbors ahead of this weekend's winter storm.

"I wasn't looking for recognition. I just want to be helpful for people," Hendricks said.

The Danville resident posted on social media Wednesday that he would be available to assist anyone needing help during the severe weather. His offer includes services like helping with car trouble, picking up groceries or necessities, or grabbing medicine for those who can't get out safely.

"Because I see a lot of people on Boyle County yard sale looking for help. They seem like they're struggling; there's a lot of people stuck on the side of the road," Hendricks said.

This isn't Hendricks' first time stepping up during harsh weather conditions. He also helped community members during the last winter storm that hit the area.

"I just want to brighten somebody's day. Anytime I can brighten somebody's day it makes my day happier. It really does. That's what gives me joy in my life," Hendricks said.

Hendricks says he's well-equipped for winter driving conditions, having spent 20 years driving in Ohio weather. His four-wheel-drive vehicle has high-quality tires that can handle challenging road conditions.

In the summer and spring seasons, he spends his time landscaping with his company. During the fall and winter seasons, he has more time for others.

"I have the best tires money could buy. It's Four Wheel Drive. I drove in Ohio weather for 20 years. It's just fun for me," Hendricks said.

He's already begun helping neighbors, assisting one woman with jumping her car and bringing her diapers.

Hendricks says he's willing to help people across Boyle and surrounding counties, and anyone needing assistance can simply call him.