Danville nursing home catches fire, seven hospitalized

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Seven nursing home residents and staff at Landmark of Danville were hospitalized Sunday morning after a fire started, according to the Danville Fire Department.

DFD reported that crews responded around 9 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the residential building.

All 60 residents and staff were evacuated within about 20 to 25 minutes, according to DFD.

Seven people were sent to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

DFD reports that there is no structural damage to the building, only smoke residue and water damage.

As of noon on Sunday, everyone was able to go back inside safely.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.