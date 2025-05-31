Danville PD: 1 injured, 1 charged with assault after stabbing at Danville business on Saturday

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was arrested and charged following a reported stabbing at a local business in Danville on Saturday, according to the Danville Police Department.

Danville Police responded to The Showroom on Lebanon Road at 1 p.m. following reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers determined that Joshua Seldal and Justin Mathis were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated when Mathis allegedly pulled out a folding knife with a 3-inch blade.

Mathis then stabbed Seldal in the abdomen, according to police.

Police say that Mathis was taken into custody without incident and charged with first-degree assault.

Seldal was taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and is currently listed in stable condition, the police department reports.