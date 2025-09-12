Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Danville police: No active threat located after threat on Kentucky School for the Deaf

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Danville police say that no active threat has been located following a threat made toward the Kentucky School for the Deaf on Friday.

Police say they were notified at around 2 p.m. of a threat that originated online and referenced a shooting on campus. Police then responded to the incident making sure that other area schools were aware.

Police added that students at the school had been dismissed for the weekend, and staff still on campus were placed on lockdown until the area was secured.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

