Darryl Strawberry delivers message of hope and restoration at luncheon in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 1988 National League Home Run Leader was in town for a special event on Thursday. Speaking at the Carrick House, Former Major League Baseball standout Darryl Strawberry is helping out the Hope Center, spreading a message of hope and restoration.

"They do a phenomenal job here of helping the hopeless," Strawberry said. Strawberry was the guest speaker at the Education Builds Hope Luncheon, the premier fundraiser for One Parent Scholar House, providing single-parent families with affordable housing, higher education opportunities, and child development.

"It's what we call for as people as to really press in and help those that are less unfortunate...those that have been through hard times," Strawberry added.

Hard times for Strawberry included being suspended by Major League Baseball three times for substance abuse.

"I've learned my lessons in life," Strawberry noted.

Darryl's life in baseball also featured eight straight trips to the MLB All-Star Game. He was a four-time world series champion.

At some point, you have to take the uniform off and you have to identify yourself and identify the purpose of life," Strawberry said.

Strawberry's purpose and passion? Ministry.

Krystal Sobers described what she took away from Strawberry's message.

"It was very rooted in God and I truly believe in God and giving people grace," Sobers said.

Sobers went through the One Parent Scholar House Program in 2015, a program so vital, it's currently helping over 70 parents.

"At their disposal to you know make education a priority and what we hope to attain is generational change for these families," Chris Peck, Hope Center Chief Advancement Officer noted.

Darryl's voice today is a major contributor to that change.

He tells LEX18 he travels 270 times a year to spread his message. Next up, a stop in Philadelphia.

