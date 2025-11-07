Dateline NBC's Andrea Canning previews all-new two-hour episode: 'The Trouble in Bardstown'

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dateline NBC explores the Crystal Rogers murder case tonight in a comprehensive two-hour episode that promises new details about one of Kentucky's most complex criminal investigations.

"The Trouble in Bardstown" airs tonight at 9 on LEX 18, featuring reporter Andrea Canning's extensive investigation into the case that has captivated audiences for nearly a decade.

"You could go on and on and on because there's so much to unpack with this story," Canning said.

The episode examines the disappearance and murder of Crystal Rogers, a 35-year-old mother of five who was reported missing from her Bardstown home on July 5, 2015. Rogers' case became one of the most followed missing person investigations in Kentucky.

Canning conducted an in-depth three-hour interview with Rogers' mother, Sherry Ballard, who has been a tireless advocate for justice in her daughter's case.

"She is an incredible woman and deserves so much credit for how she's handled this," Canning said.

The Dateline episode provides insight into the prosecution's strategy in what was largely a circumstantial case. Special prosecutor Shane Young led the complex investigation that ultimately resulted in multiple convictions.

"A lot of different cooks in the kitchen," Canning said about the investigation process.

The prosecution team made the decision to begin arrests during a Saturday meeting, according to Canning's reporting.

"They all mutually agreed that they were going to start arresting people," Canning said.

Last July, a jury convicted Brooks Houck, Rogers' ex-boyfriend, of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The jury recommended a life sentence for Houck.

Joseph Lawson was found guilty of conspiracy to murder and tampering with physical evidence, receiving a recommended 25-year sentence. His father, Steven Lawson, was convicted of the same charges and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The case is part of a broader pattern of violence in Bardstown that has drawn national attention. Tommy Ballard, Rogers' father, was shot and killed 16 months after his daughter disappeared. The FBI continues seeking information in his death.

Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis was fatally shot in an ambush-style attack in 2013. Young was also appointed as special prosecutor in both cases.

"The FBI expresses that they believe there could be a connection here between these three murders. Shane Young will not say that," Canning said.

The complexity of the Rogers case presented unique challenges for the Dateline production team.

"I haven't at Dateline covered a story this involved, this comprehensive," Canning said. "It's amazing we were even able to break it down into two hours."

Canning emphasized that viewers can expect to hear new details about the case that haven't been previously reported.

