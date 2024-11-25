Daughter of power parachute crash victims talks life since parents death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been almost a month since the sudden death of a Lexington couple after their power parachute crashed in a field in Jessamine County.

LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle sat down with their daughter, Kristen McClure, to discuss how life has been throughout the healing process.

On a Sunday, Oct. 27 evening, 72-year-old Micheal David Murphy and his wife, 72-year-old Connie Murphy, were involved in a power parachute crash that took their lives.

The crash happened in a field in Nicholasville just off of Ashgrove Road. The couple was attempting to land their Buckeye Dream Machine that evening. The National Transportation Safety Cabinet reports it "impacted the ground nose first on downward sloping terrain," and landed 160 feet away from their designated airstrip.

"My parents were so much more than just parents. They were grandparents with four grandchildren and they were pillars in the community," describes Kristen McClure, one of two daughters. "My parents were the best. Everyone who knew them would say exactly the same. They taught me about, they taught my sister and I about what real love looks like."

Connie and Micheal first met during college at Eastern Kentucky University. From there, they would get married and have two little girls. Celebrating a total of 48 years of marriage.

McClure describes her parents as kind, passionate, and supportive. Everybody loved them.

Micheal was a retired Lexington Police Officer and was with the force for 25 years. Working in the burglary unit and alongside crimes against children. He also owned his own plumbing business and worked three jobs to support the family. "My mom was a retired teacher at Fayette County. Taught for just about as long as he was on the force. She was an artist. She was a graduate of EKU art program and was the kindest human being. Both of them, that there ever was."

On Oct. 27, McClure's entire world was turned upside down after her parent's Buckeye Dream Machine crashed.

"It was the worst night of my life. It was unbelievable. I just I couldn't even- not them, you know? My dad is the most careful person," explains McClure. “My dad was a seasoned pilot. Professional. Taught people how to do that just a very knowledgeable pilot.”

Since their passing, McClure says a hole is missing in her soul that is unrepairable. She says she understands they're gone but is still grieving their loss and doesn't know if that feeling will ever go away.

Despite the pain of their loss, she believes this was the best way for him to go. Doing what he loved with the person he loved for nearly 50 years.

"Love is big. Love is the biggest thing we got and the most important thing we have and I think with the people we have now," McClure explains. "I think it's so important to always be kind to people always take in every single moment. Life can change in a second like it did for me."

McClure says she can still feel her parents with her. Sunday was her father's birthday, and he made sure to make his presence known.