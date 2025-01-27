Davis Park Workforce Center now open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The New Davis Park Workforce Center is officially open for job seekers wanting to reenter the workforce.

The center will provide career and employer services that will be available for all residents and businesses of Lexington-Fayette County.

On-site staff will assist in resume writing, interview skills, essential employment skills, and job searching assistance.

It was a big day for many standing inside the new center, especially for Lexington resident Chelsie Caudill, who took the podium to share her story.

"If it wasn't for Jobs for Life, I probably wouldn't be where I am today," says Caudill.

Caudill, who is originally from Mt. Sterling, moved to Lexington in December of 2019.

"I was really heavy into my addiction, but I think October of 22, I caught some charges and I got the opportunity to go to ARC, which is a rehab facility and then I came back to Lexington in sober living," explains Caudill.

It was in sober living that she learned about Jobs for Life, a program provided through the Lexington Rescue Mission and WORK-Lexington. It's also how Caudill was able to land a job at Vestis, a company that provides workplace uniforms and supplies for businesses.

"I got one year in sobriety now," says Caudill. "Saturday the 25th made one year. I was able to reunite with my kids and it's been wonderful."

The center gives access to employment opportunities, resources, training, and support to succeed in today's job market. The center also features a community room for Lexington/Fayette County businesses and partner agencies to gather for meetings, job fairs, and resource events.

A place Caudill hopes many will take advantage of.

"It's a great opportunity and I would take full advantage of that for anyone who is a newcomer or anybody," says Caudill.

The first event is set to take place in the new center on March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is called "Look Good, Feel Good."

It's for job seekers looking to reenter the workforce. Clothing, professional haircut services, networking, and food will be provided at the event.

