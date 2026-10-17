Day of Share connects Lexington families with free health services, community resources

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A community event in Lexington focused on giving back Saturday by connecting families with free health services and other resources.

The Day of Share at the Black and Williams Center offered services aimed at helping families meet everyday needs, including free vision and diabetes screenings, flu shots and other medical resources.

Organizers said the event was made possible through volunteers and community partners working together to make essential services more accessible.

“We wanna give back to our local Lexington community, and this idea ultimately derives from Share Center's main mission statement that is we rise by uplifting others,” said Arsh Ansari, director of nutrition services.

For Mustafa Albaree, the event also offered an opportunity to step away from the demands of everyday life and focus on serving others.

“I spend so much time focused on myself and what I have going on in my life, having even just one day of the week where everything can be focused outward on serving others and using my body and my mind to do good,” Albaree said.

Organizers hold similar events every week on a smaller scale, giving Lexington residents additional opportunities to connect with resources and community support.

For more information, you can visit sharelexington.org

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