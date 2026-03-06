Daylight saving time is here: A doctor's tips for adjusting to losing an hour of sleep

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Clocks spring forward Sunday morning, and a doctor says the one-hour shift can do more to your body than just leave you feeling tired.

Dr. Sarah Bissmeyer from CHI Saint Joseph Health says the change can disrupt your body's natural rhythm, known as your circadian rhythm, which controls when you feel sleepy and when you wake up.

"Our bodies like to live on a routine so our circadian rhythm, even just an hour, can be super disruptive," Bissmeyer said.

The effects of losing that hour can be felt beyond grogginess. Bissmeyer said research points to a rise in serious health events around the spring time change.

"There's been data showing that cardiovascular events like heart attacks, they are more common around the spring forward time and car accidents and just feeling irritable," Bissmeyer said.

Sleep routines are especially important for children, older adults, and people with sleep disorders.

"Because sleep is so important for our mental health, people can be irritable, people can be groggy," Bissmeyer said.

Bissmeyer recommends easing into the transition gradually rather than making an abrupt adjustment.

"To ease into daylight saving time changes, sometimes it would be easier to transition slowly, so you might consider going to bed 15 minutes earlier," Bissmeyer said.

She also recommends adjusting your environment to help your body adapt.

"You want to keep your room dark and cool when you're sleeping. And then when it's time to wake up, try to get some daylight, try to turn the lights on if you can, because that will help with that change, that shift in your circadian rhythm," Bissmeyer said.

Making those adjustments now can make waking up for work Monday morning less of a struggle.