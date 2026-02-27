DDL Basketball bringing free, year-round hoops to Lexington kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Not every kid makes the school team. Not every family can afford travel ball. That's why Korry Dortch founded DDL Basketball, a league built for the kids who might otherwise be left out of the game.

"DDL Basketball is a league that I started for kids who, some didn't make the school team, others who maybe they couldn't afford to play basketball. So, we put together a league of these kids to give them an opportunity to keep playing the game because all kids love to play," Dortch said.

The program started in Lebanon, Ohio, with just 18 junior high students at a local YMCA. Now heading into its seventh season, more than 200 kids have played in the league, which runs year-round sessions every three months.

DDL Basketball is now expanding to Lexington, Kentucky.

In a state where basketball is basically a second language, DDL says you don't have to be a superstar to step on the court. You just have to love the game.

"They just love basketball in Kentucky, like nowhere else. So, I feel bringing the program here will give the kids here an opportunity to play who couldn't before," Dortch said.

The summer session is set to tip off mid-June to early July, but organizers say they still need gyms, coaches, volunteers and sponsors to make it happen.

"With this coming to the Lexington area is that we need sponsorship in order for this to work. A lot of the kids who can't afford to play, the sponsors contribute. We advertise their company and their program on our website, on the banners inside the stadiums, and then the kids get to play for free as a result," Dortch said.

For Dortch, the mission goes beyond the game itself.

"It's way more important to me to have good people than to have good ball players," Dortch said.

For more information DDL Basketball, visit this link.