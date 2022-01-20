Deadline approaching for federal assistance following Kentucky tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky homeowners and renters who suffered damage as a result of December's severe storms and tornadoes have until February 11, 2022 to apply for help from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Residents of 16 counties may be eligible for grants from FEMA and low-interest disaster loans from SBA.

These counties include Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, and Warren.

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid, or other federal benefits.

To apply for help, visit DisasterAssistance.gov online, call (800) 621-3362, or use the FEMA mobile app.

