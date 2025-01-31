Deadline for Kentuckians to get REAL ID approaching

(LEX 18) — The deadline is approaching for Kentuckians to get their REAL ID and appointments are going quick.

Starting on May 7, you must have a REAL ID, passport or military ID to board commercial flights or enter into any federal building.

Jeremy Acosta was one of several walk-ins at the Leestown driver licensing office Friday afternoon.

"I was off today," explains Acosta. "So it just needs to get done. I fly sometimes down to Florida to see my father and eventually that is not going to work with the ID I have."

The REAL ID Act will be enforced starting May 7, meaning a Kentucky standard driver's license will no longer be accepted to board commercial flights within the U.S., enter into a military base, or any federal building that requires identification.

With the deadline approaching, appointments are going quick. For those trying to make an appointment in Lexington, there is no availability for at least the next two weeks at both Leestown and Spindletop locations.

"I have been trying to get an appointment for over a month," says Alex Hatton. "I wasn't able to get it so I showed up to see if they would let me in."

Back in November, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said out of the 3.3 Million Kentucky drivers, just over a million had gotten their REAL ID.

It's important to note that a passport or military ID are also forms of REAL ID, so not everyone will need to get one.

Before making appointment or walking in, there are a few things to know, like making sure you have all the proper documentation.

"I looked up the website and it listed that you need to have your regular license ID, social security card and two forms of mail to prove residence," says Acosta.

You can find a checklist of those items on the website drive.ky.gov. There you can also book an appointment at any regional office.

You are able to get a REAL ID at any regional office and if you are unable to make an appointment, walk-in's are available during the week, as well as February 1st, from 8am-11:30am.

