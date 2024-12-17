Deadline is Dec. 20 to apply for SNAP theft replacement benefits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's a key deadline coming up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. A law passed in 2022 allowing state agencies to use federal funds to replace stolen SNAP benefits expires Friday.

Providing support to millions of low-income families across the United States, SNAP is crucial, and repayment for victims of SNAP benefit theft is in jeopardy.

"These are neighbors. These are folks that spend money at our grocery stores," Tyler Offerman said.

Manager of Policy Initiatives for the Kentucky Equal Justice Center, Offerman, says the issue of stolen SNAP benefits is bad and getting worse.

"It's impacting people in every state of the nation, and these are our most vulnerable citizens...those that have the least," Offerman noted.

Approaching a hard deadline to apply for SNAP benefits reimbursement, unless a deal is reached in Farm Bill negotiations, Offerman wants Kentuckians to know the state won't be able to use federal funds to replace stolen benefits after Dec. 20.

"The more awareness we can raise about it, the more we can make sure that members of Congress know this is something people care about," Offerman said.

Since 2022, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reports $3,853,273.43 as the total value stolen in SNAP benefits. The total value replaced is $3,004,131.00.

Adding to the issue is the security of electronic benefits transfer cards, otherwise known as EBT.

"We see investments in credit cards and debit cards and other types of cards used for their day to day types of transactions," Offerman noted.

Leading to this conclusion as far as the security.

"EBT cards are just decades behind."

Not only is it necessary to find a permanent fix, but Offerman believes this will be a years-long effort as advocates and state agencies work to secure budgets with their state legislatures for funding.

