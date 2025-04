HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One woman is dead following a Thursday morning ATV collision on Pine Branch Road in Harlan County, a trooper with Kentucky State Police report.

KSP Public Affairs Officer Shane Jacobs reports that officers responded to the Grays Knob Community around 10:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of an ATV collision.

When authorities responded to the collision, 69-year-old Wilma Chaundry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation.