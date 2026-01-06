Deadly Lexington crash sparks petition for intersection safety change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person died, and another was seriously injured in a weekend crash at the intersection of Shelby Lane and Jacks Creek Pike in Lexington, marking the latest in a series of accidents that have neighbors demanding safety improvements.

Lisa McConathy has operated McConathy Farm Rescue Team in the area for more than a quarter-century.

"I've been here since 2000 and nothing's been done yet," McConathy said. "This is the 3rd person that I know of that's passed away."

McConathy and her husband, David McMillan, say their fears have worsened over the years as traffic in the farming community has increased.

"It's dangerous for the animals. There's horses, cattle everywhere," McMillan said.

The state's collision website shows that at least ten accidents occurred on Jacks Creek Pike in 2025.

"It's an ongoing thing. There's gonna be another accident here till they do something or till they attempt to help do something," McMillan said.

The speed limit on Jacks Creek Pike is 55 miles per hour, but residents say even drivers following the limit create dangerous conditions for those pulling out of Shelby Lane. The hilly terrain makes it difficult to see oncoming traffic.

"People would come out here and don't know the roads, it takes 5 seconds to get killed, and that's, it's awful," McMillan said.

McConathy said the constant worry takes a toll on residents.

"You're always on panic, especially late at night calls," McConathy said.

Now neighbors are starting petitions asking the state to take action.

"Everybody's got an opinion. Some want a traffic light, some want stop signs, but everybody wants something done," McConathy said.

The bottom line for residents is preventing more tragedies at the intersection where memorial flowers have become too common.

"These people lost their life. It's, and their families are devastated and it could have been prevented," McConathy said.

