Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Death at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex under investigation, coroner reports

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The death of a 27-year-old man that occurred on Tuesday at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex is under investigation, according to the Morgan County coroner.

According to the coroner, foul play is suspected in the death of the man identified as Ryan Rayburn. Rayburn was taken to ARH in West Liberty, where he was pronounced dead. His time of death, according to the coroner, was listed as 4:33 p.m.

Rayburn's body has been sent for autopsy, and no other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18