Death at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex under investigation, coroner reports

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The death of a 27-year-old man that occurred on Tuesday at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex is under investigation, according to the Morgan County coroner.

According to the coroner, foul play is suspected in the death of the man identified as Ryan Rayburn. Rayburn was taken to ARH in West Liberty, where he was pronounced dead. His time of death, according to the coroner, was listed as 4:33 p.m.

Rayburn's body has been sent for autopsy, and no other details are available at this time.