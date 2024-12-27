Shooting investigation in Springfield leads police to arrest man for murder of woman

UPDATE: Dec. 27 at 2 p.m.

The Kentucky State Police released additional information on a death investigation in Springfield on Friday, detailing that one woman was found dead from a gunshot wound and a suspect is in custody.

Officials reported that on Friday morning, Springfield police requested the assistance of KSP regarding a shooting investigation at a home on Claybrook Avenue.

A preliminary investigation from KSP and detectives found that an individual had "forced their way" into the home and allegedly shot two women before fleeing the scene.

Springfield woman, identified by police as 31-year-old Kadesha Burch, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound while a second woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, police identified 23-year-old Roosevelt Davis as a suspect, KSP reported.

According to KSP, a posted bulletin by police lead an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Davis.

Detectives arrived on the scene and Davis was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and first-degree burglary.

Original Story:

A death investigation is underway following a shooting in Springfield on Friday morning, according to the Springfield KY Police Department.

The department noted that Springfield police and the Kentucky State Police responded to the scene on Claybrooke Avenue in Springfield on Friday.

KSP is currently investigating the shooting and additional details have not been released at this time.

"Please be aware there is no concerns for the public's safety," a post from the department read.