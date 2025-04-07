Death investigation underway following house fire in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities in Madison County are conducting a death investigation after they found a man inside a house while responding to an active fire on Sunday night, officials reported.

According to the Madison-County Sheriff's Office, fire units and officers responded to the 1200 block of Barnes Mill Road on Sunday regarding an active house fire.

While crews were battling the fire, officials added that firefighters found a man inside the house and he was taken to an area hospital after being extracted.

The victim, identified by officials as 69-year-old Gregory Brackney, was pronounced dead at the hospital by the Madison County Coroner. Brackney was sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be conducted.

Officials noted that "no foul play is suspected" and the cause of death remains under investigation at this time.